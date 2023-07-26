PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon coast local helped recover an Idaho woman’s lost wedding ring and another ring that belonged to her late grandmother at Neskowin Beach on Sunday after the family put out a call for help on Facebook.

Lincoln City painter and fishing guide Doug Miller told KOIN 6 News that he rushed to the beach with his metal detector as soon as he saw the post in the community Facebook group “Neskowin and Friends.” Meeting the family near Proposal Rock, where they had laid out at the beach the previous day, Miller began combing the sand. A minute later, the woman was overcome with tears as Miller dug the lost heirlooms out of the sand.

“It was so cool,” he said. “I told her, ‘They’re right here. I can hear them.’ Slowly, with sand in my hands, her grandmother’s ring appeared. The next handful had her wedding ring.”

The recovered rings. (Photos provided by Brittany Austin)

The moment Miller found the ring that belonged to the woman’s late grandmother.

Friend of the family Brittany Austin praised Miller for his kindness and called Oregon a “wonderful place” with “wonderful people.”

“Doug deserves to be highlighted,” Austin told KOIN 6. “He has changed our lives with his kindness, willingness to help, and success in finding the rings.”

While Miller actively looks to help others with his hobby, he said that any day of metal detecting is rewarding.

“This is how I relax,” he said. “Miles a day walking the beach is priceless.”