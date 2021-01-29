Oregon Coast Aquarium reopening this weekend; changes await visitors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Coast Aquarium is opening its doors again this weekend as facilities move to make adjustments after Gov. Kate Brown announced modifications to guidance on indoor activities earlier this week.

The Newport aquarium will be open for visitors starting Saturday, Jan. 30.

Among the changes in store when the doors reopen: indoor one-way paths and animal feedings and presentations being canceled. There will also be hand sanitizing stations throughout the aquarium, and certain things, such as penny smashers and shark jaws, that were available for people to touch have been removed.

Per state guidelines, face coverings are required at all times — indoors and outdoors — for those 5 years old or older to protect the staff, volunteers and animals. However, the aquarium has face shields available for those who need an ADA accommodation.

Parts of the aquarium’s facility remain closed, including the Octopus Cave, the cafe, the touch pool and the children’s play area.

The aquarium also recommends visitors buy general admission tickets online, but touchless payment options are also available at the aquarium when they arrive. Cash will not be accepted. Click here to buy tickets online, and click here to learn more about the reopening changes.

Lincoln County, which includes Newport, is currently listed as being at “high risk” under Gov. Brown’s risk categories starting Jan. 29 through Feb. 11. High risk counties can have a capacity of 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people total, whichever is smaller.