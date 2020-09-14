Some Echo Mountain Fire Level 3 evacuations downgraded

The Echo Mountain Complex Fire was burning 2,435 acres in Lincoln County on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2020. (Courtesy of Hilary Flaming)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As crews continue to battle the Echo Mountain Fire Complex blazing in Lincoln County, some evacuation levels have been downgraded.

Level 3 Evacuations downgraded

Current evacuation map for the Echo Mountain Fire as of Sept. 14, 2020. 7 a.m. (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

As of 7 a.m. Monday morning, officials say the Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders for east of Rose Lodge on Highway 18 and south of Highway 18 from Rose Lodge to East Devils Lake Road have both been downgraded to a Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation.

They say the Highway 18 road closure remains in place, but the roadblock will be moved west to Rose Lodge at N. North Bank Road and Highway 18. Anyone who lives on Bear Creek Road or a road off of Bear Creek Road will be let through the roadblock.

The area surrounding the fire remains under Level 3 evacuation orders.

Those returning to their homes may not immediately have power restored, officials said.

Meanwhile, officials said heavy fuels and dense brush prevented firefighters from completing 100% control lines around the Echo Mountain Complex Fire during the day Sunday. However, night shift crews continued to monitor and patrol overnight.

Earlier on Sunday, National Guard resources arrived in Lincoln County to provide security on roads and to help with mopping up the fire, with the latter assignment starting Monday.

No deaths have been reported in connection with the fire as of Sunday evening.

Deputies to start property checks for Echo Mountain Complex Fire

Deputies in Lincoln County are now doing status checks for property owners impacted by the Echo Mountain Complex Fire, which remains at more than 2,400 acres, officials announced Sunday evening.

Residents are asked to call the Lincoln County Call Center at 541-265-0621 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and provide their name, address (along with any helpful information in locating the address, as street signs and address markers have been destroyed), phone number, anyone missing from the location and any animals at the location. Residents can also fill out an online form.

Officials say deputies will make the status checks as they can, and warn of long callback delays.