Harvesting for mussels, bay clams and crabs is open along the full Oregon coastline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, state officials announced that razor clamming is now open from the Seal Rock portion of the Oregon Coast to the California border.

According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, recent testing has shown that Seal Rock State Park’s biotoxin levels have fallen below the closure limit.

“There must be two consecutive sets of samples with results less than 20 ppm (parts per million) domoic acid and less than 80 micrograms/ 100 gms PSP toxins before an opening can be considered,” ODFW said.

Toxin levels are still high from the Washington border to Seal Rock, so razor clamming remains closed on this portion of the coast.

Harvesting will also be closed at the Clatsop County beaches from the Washington border to Tillamook Head through the end of September, due to ODFW’s annual razor clam conservation closure.

Additionally, harvesting for mussels, bay clams and crabs is open along the full Oregon coastline.

Because clamming is best during low tides, diggers are advised to check National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s tide predictions. ODFW also provides tips for the sport on its website.

ODA will continue to monitor the shellfish for biotoxins twice per month.