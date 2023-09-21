TripsToDiscover named 14 destinations that travelers should add to their bucket list for the month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not too late to take advantage of the milder weather and smaller crowds that often come with vacationing in September, and one travel platform says an Oregon coast town is one of the best places in the world to visit before the month is up.

According to TripsToDiscover, September is an optimal traveling month because it marks the end of the peak tourism period that lasts through the summer.

The website named 14 destinations that travelers should add to their bucket list for the month, including notable vacation spots like Mexico City, Yellowstone National Park and California’s Napa Valley.

But for those seeking a trip closer to home, TripsToDiscover recognized Cannon Beach as another must-visit location for September.

“September in Cannon Beach often brings weather that’s more pleasant than June through August, with frequent sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s,” the website said. “You won’t have to worry about the summer crowds and it’s a great time for whale watching with gray whales migrating south during this time and often spotted from shore.”

TripsToDiscover went on to list guided tidepool tours near Haystack Rock, the Cannon Beach Cottage & Garden Tour and hiking around Ecola State Park as additional reasons to visit the coastal town throughout the month.

Looking for an even shorter trip? Cannon Beach is just an hour and a half outside of Portland, but travel experts at Travel + Leisure previously said the Willamette Valley is another great place to visit during September.

It would take Portlanders about an hour to drive to the wine country for tastings, vineyard tours and other wine-focused events.