PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.

Online guide Travel Lemming ranked Coos Bay on its list of the “World’s 50 Best Travel Destinations for 2023.”

Coos Bay came in at number 40, with the article describing the destination as “a lovely small town with a big personality.”

The guide said the town is special for its river and coastal walks, its mouthwatering seafood, along with the areas railroad and logging history. It added, “The Oregon coast is full of treasures to discover, and Coos Bay is a sparkling example.”

Lafayette, Louisiana took the list’s top spot, followed by Bhutan and Utila, Honduras.