PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Parks is set to hold the Oregon Coast’s first in-person Whale Watch Week since the pandemic.

Every year, an estimated 19,000 gray whales swim past Oregon’s coastline in late December as part of their annual migration to the warm lagoons of Baja California. At the peak of the migration, as many as 30 whales pass by every hour.

“Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites visitors to the coast to see their journey,” Oregon State Parks said.

From Dec. 28 to Jan. 1, trained volunteers will be stationed around 17 of the best whale-watching locations in the state to provide information, answer whale-related questions and help visitors spot surfacing whales.

The volunteers will occupy the stations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., daily during the event. A map of the volunteer-staffed sites is available on the event webpage.

The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, for visitors to enjoy ocean views and interactive whale exhibits.