Oregon State Police investigate death in Lincoln City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police are investigating a death in Lincoln city. Police are still working to identify the individual.

On Thursday, December 10, 2020 the OSP Major Crimes Detectives responded at H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in Lincoln City, a heavily wooded state park, to investigate the death, the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

Lincoln City Search and Rescue members assisted OSP due to the terrain.

The deceased has yet to be positively identified. Police said no further information regarding the individual is available for release until that identity is established and next of kin can be notified.

Officials said the investigation into the circumstances of the person’s death is active and ongoing and that no further details are available as of Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as we find out more information.

