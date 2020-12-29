Remains of young girl found in rural Lincoln County

Oregon State Police are searching for information that might identify the child

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Human remains found in rural Lincoln County earlier this month have been identified as a young girl, according to the Oregon State Police.

On Thursday, December 10, the OSP Major Crimes Detectives responded to H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in Lincoln City, a heavily wooded state park, to investigate the death. There, they found the remains of a female child — likely aged 6.5 to 10 years old.

According to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, the girl is approximately 3’10” to 4’6” tall and had long hair that is either dark brown or black. Her race or ethnic origin has yet to be determined. The DNA analysis is not complete at this time.

Police say based on the condition of the remains, she had likely been deceased at least 30 days before being discovered. Information surrounding the manner or cause of death has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information that might help investigators in identifying the girl is urged to call 800.442.0776 or *OSP (*677).

