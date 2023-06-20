The persons of interest were seen on surveillance video at Highway 101 near Milepost 178

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An estimated $10,000 to $20,000 worth of damage to the Heceta Head Lighthouse in Florence has led to a public search for those involved, the Oregon State Police said.

On June 14, officials say four persons of interest were seen on surveillance video arriving at the property off Highway 101 near Milepost 178 around 8:43 p.m. One was seen carrying a can of spray paint and two were seen breaking a window in an attempt to enter.

The four suspects fled when an unassociated person approached them, police said. However, an associated lighthouse building had already been “vandalized with spray paint and signage along the trail from the parking lot to the lighthouse was also affected.”

On June 14, officials say four persons of interest were seen on surveillance video arriving at the property off Highway 101 near Milepost 178 around 8:43 p.m. (Courtesy: OSP)

OSP received a report of the damage June 15 at 11:43 a.m. and are still investigating the case.

“We will continue working diligently to ensure the safety and integrity of this iconic site,” a statement from OSP read.

Anyone who can recognize the subjects in the video are asked to contact OSP’d Dispatch Center at *677 from a mobile phone or 800-442-0776. Reference case #SP23-178524.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.