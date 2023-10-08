PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating an overnight crime spree in the Tillamook area that they say involves at least two suspects, a stolen car from a towing lot, a stolen forklift and numerous damage reports at various locations, including the Port of Tillamook Bay property, the Tillamook Air Museum and the Tillamook County Justice Facility.

Two people, identified as 28-year-old Taylor Hulbert and 30-year-old Ryan Woods, are in custody in connection with the crime spree, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook Sunday mid-morning.

Authorities say the crime spree happened between just after 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Although the timeline remains unclear, authorities said several vehicles were broken into and one vehicle was stolen from a towing lot. A forklift was also stolen and used to damage a vehicle on Blimp Boulevard on the Port of Tillamook Bay property, authorities said.

The vehicle that was stolen from the towing lot was then driven through the Tillamook Air Museum’s front doors and into the lobby of Blimp Hangar B, authorities said, causing what was described as “extensive damage.”

The stolen towing lot car was then left in the lobby by the suspects, according to authorities, who they say then broke into Stimson Lumber offices by breaking a large window and then went on to use an axe, causing more damage.

Officials say two semi-trucks being used by the Tillamook Community College’s truck driving program were also broken into.

Hulbert was found shirtless and sleeping where the forklift damage had happened and was taken to Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

Woods was taken into custody after authorities say he walked into the lobby of the Tillamook County Justice Facility, where he allegedly damaged electronics and photographs. Woods ran but was eventually caught by corrections deputies and a Tillamook police officer responded to assist, putting Woods into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Tillamook Air Museum said in a post on its Facebook page the museum will be temporarily closed as they assess, clean up and repair the damage. Its reopening is unclear at this time.

KOIN 6 News is sending a crew to Tillamook. Stay with KOIN as this story develops.