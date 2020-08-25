Pelican Brewing launches ‘adventurous’ new campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pelican Brewing Company on the North Oregon coast is beginning a campaign aimed at highlighting not only one of its beers — but also on highlighting the stories of adventurers everywhere.

It’s called the Updrift Campaign — a tribute to Pelican’s beer of the same name, but also to the people whose adventures make up the stories behind the beer. It’s a clever marketing campaign asking people to post their adventures and their explorations to social media with #UpdriftAdventures. The campaign is intended to raise awareness of Pelican’s Updrift IPA and share stories of some of the people and experiences that are all around us.

One Pelican Brewing images share the story of 67-year-old Joe Hay, who has been launching his dory boat through the surf for nearly 25 years. Joe is featured in the campaign — a representation of the tough-minded adventurous sort who call the coast home.

“The actual people who live here — you’ve got to have somewhat of an adventurous spirit,” Joe said. “You’re going to go through the storms and in our case, we live on the river so it is almost like you’re a pioneer in a lot of ways.”

In the end, this is about raising the profile of Pelican’s Updrift IPA. The pandemic has reduced many bars and taprooms in-store sales — so as the campaign rolls out of the starting block, there will be more grocery store sales of the beer.

But, the adventures endure even during the worst pandemic in over a hundred years. Pelican’s CEO says an online accounting of everyone’s adventures will help them fill out the identity of the Updrift IPA.

“We all ended up out here because we’ve got adventurous spirits,” CEO Jim Prinzing said. “And as we started thinking about that, it occured to us that virtually everybody who lives out here has an adventurous spirit — and they’re just awesome stories. We’ve got lots of friends out here like Joe that just have amazing stories that need to be shared.”

The stated objective is to inspire people with the stories and the experiences while selling a little beer along the way — all in the name of adventure and in the name of Updrift IPA.