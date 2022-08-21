Two people were caught in a rip current in Seaside. Despite efforts, one person died, August 20, 2022 (City of Seaside)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The person who died after getting caught in a rip current in Seaside Saturday was a man in his 50s, the city said Sunday.

Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to a reported water rescue at the beach out from 6th Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Three Seaside lifeguards were already in the water in an active rip current trying to help two people.

There were also several bystanders trying to help.

First responders used jet skis, which allowed rescuers to quickly assist the lifeguards in bringing the victims and bystanders back to the beach.

Both victims were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital for treatment and evaluation. One of them, a man in his 50s, was unconscious in the water and was pronounced dead after first responders were unable to revive him.

A teenage girl survived the incident.

About 45 minutes after the incident in Seaside, the city said another water rescue occurred in Cannon Beach. Lifeguards rescued two swimmers who were in distress at the south end of Seaside’s beach off Avenue U.

A 27-year-old woman who was rescued in Cannon Beach told firefighters that she and the other swimmer were waist-deep in the water one minute and struggling in water over their heads the next.

“We cannot stress the unpredictable dangers of the ocean enough,” said Genesee Dennis, division chief of prevention for Seaside Fire & Rescue. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for their tragic loss yesterday.”

Seaside officials remind beachgoers that the Pacific Ocean can be very dangerous. Swimmers should use extreme caution and always enter the water with other people present. People should avoid areas prone to rip currents and should know how to escape – by swimming parallel to the beach.

Signs have been posted in the area of the incident to warn people of the immediate rip current dangers.