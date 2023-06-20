PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two massive sinkholes threatening beachgoers at a Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area lookout have combined and become hidden by with sand — creating a deceptively hazardous formation, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department officials say.

Cape Kiwanda Park Manager Jason Elkins told KOIN 6 News that the protective fencing surrounding the sinkholes has been pushed back out of an “abundance of caution.”

“The two sinkholes have continued to merge together, but recent strong winds have caused sand to cover the openings, which makes the surface appear more stable than it actually is,” Elkins said. “We installed fencing to block off a larger area to the public for safety.”

The state of the sinkholes as of June 20. (Photos courtesy of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department).





A second sinkhole was discovered in Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area on the Oregon coast on May 8, 2023.



Photos of the initial sinkhole provided by viewer Jimi Mckillip in January of 2023.

The two sinkholes, which formed in the northwest corner of the park in January and May of this year, threaten the future use of the popular ocean vista. Elkins said that the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries is actively evaluating the stability of the lookout to determine if permanent fencing will be built around the sinkholes.

“We ask that visitors respect this barrier and all park safety barriers and that they keep pets on leashes and children away from the edges,” Elkins said. “Even though the spot is marked with barriers, the sinkholes could change at any moment, and others could appear.”

Beachgoers who notice new safety hazards around the sinkholes are advised to leave the area and report the issue to Cape Lookout State Park staff at (503) 842-4981. If an emergency occurs, people are asked to call 911.