Photos: NW Oregon, coast slammed by heavy rains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An atmospheric river dumped heavy rains across the state Friday, flooding many areas in northwest and central Oregon and at the coast.
Ecola State Park and several roads in the area, including Highway 101 at Neskowin, are closed, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.
Some areas near the Oregon Coast received between 3 and 7 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
The Oregon Coast Guard rescued a dozen people and three dogs from an RV park in Neskowin, while 30 residents chose to stay.
A video shared to a Tillamook County community Facebook page showed a mobile home being carried away by a flooded Trask River near Long Prairie Road.