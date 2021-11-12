Photos: NW Oregon, coast slammed by heavy rains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An atmospheric river dumped heavy rains across the state Friday, flooding many areas in northwest and central Oregon and at the coast.

Ecola State Park and several roads in the area, including Highway 101 at Neskowin, are closed, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

Some areas near the Oregon Coast received between 3 and 7 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The Oregon Coast Guard rescued a dozen people and three dogs from an RV park in Neskowin, while 30 residents chose to stay.

Lincoln County officials said South Drift Creek Road at Mile Post 1.5 to 1.8 (East of Cutler City area) is closed due to flooding.

NE Devils Lake Road has flooded in several areas as Lincoln County and the Oregon Coast battle heavy rains brought on from an atmospheric river passing over the state Friday (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Flooding threatened the residents of an RV park in Neskowin as officials said there is a risk of a nearby bridge failing and mudslides affecting the area, November 12, 2021. (Courtesy photo/Elton Vandervort)

A decommissioned firetruck is nearly submerged in floodwaters during an atmospheric river that slammed the Oregon Coast. (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Flooding south of Seaside on Hwy 101,November 12, 2021. (Courtesy: Jessica Wood)

Multnomah Creek flooded Friday, completely submerging the walkway to Multnomah Falls from I-84, the U.S. Forest Service said. (USFS)

A Coast Guard helicopter lands on a beach near Neskowin to evacuate people caught in a flood, November 12, 2021 (Unsocial Media)

An aerial shot shows a flooded RV park where U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crews airlifted 12 people and three dogs. About 30 people stayed behind voluntarily, officials said. (U.S. Coast Guard)

A video shared to a Tillamook County community Facebook page showed a mobile home being carried away by a flooded Trask River near Long Prairie Road.