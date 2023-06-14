PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2023 Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest.

“This beloved tradition brings together sandcastle enthusiasts of all ages to showcase their craftsmanship,” Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce said. “Held on the scenic shores of Cannon Beach, this event continues to inspire and unite the community in a celebration of art, expression, and the natural beauty of the Oregon coast.”

The contest winners are broken up into multiple divisions, including the Master’s, Large Group and Small Group divisions.

Master’s Division

1st place: Form Finders “Hair to The Throne.” (All photos provided by the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce.)

2nd place: Ozymandias “Turtles All The Way Down”

3rd place: The Hey! Stackers! “Jammin Animals”

Large Group Division

1st place: Team Pug Love “Pug-kin Patch”

2nd place: Team Camp Castle.

3rd place: The Juicy Fat Lobsters

Small Group Division

First Place: Turtella Florella

2nd place: JJ Sands

3rd place: Las Tortugas Marinas Verdes Sand

The contest, which is now one of the largest on the West Coast, began in 1964 when a tsunami washed out the Elk Creek Bridge and residents were isolated until a new bridge was built. That spring, local families held a sandcastle contest to entertain their children.