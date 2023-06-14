PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2023 Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest.
“This beloved tradition brings together sandcastle enthusiasts of all ages to showcase their craftsmanship,” Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce said. “Held on the scenic shores of Cannon Beach, this event continues to inspire and unite the community in a celebration of art, expression, and the natural beauty of the Oregon coast.”
The contest winners are broken up into multiple divisions, including the Master’s, Large Group and Small Group divisions.
Master’s Division
Large Group Division
Small Group Division
The contest, which is now one of the largest on the West Coast, began in 1964 when a tsunami washed out the Elk Creek Bridge and residents were isolated until a new bridge was built. That spring, local families held a sandcastle contest to entertain their children.