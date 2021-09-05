Police seek person who killed puppies, dumped them in Tillamook Co.

Photo shows the logging gate near where the dead puppies were found on Frasier Road in Tillamook County. Photo courtesy Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office

The puppies were found piled together, soaking wet, near the logging gate on Frasier Road.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five puppies were illegally killed and dumped in Tillamook County over the weekend, the sheriff’s office says. Now, law enforcement is searching for the person who killed them.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Sunday saying Oregon State Police’s Fish and Wildlife Division asked for their help identifying a suspect or suspects in the case.

State troopers told the sheriff’s office that the puppies killed were 8- to 10-week-old female German shepherd mixes and varied in color from black to tan and white. Investigators say it appears they were drowned.

Troopers believe the puppies were killed and dumped sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Oregon State Police Tip LIne at 1-800-452-7888.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public that animal shelters will accept any unwanted pets.