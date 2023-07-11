PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person of interest in a homicide investigation in Cape Meares is missing and police are asking for help finding her.

On July 8, a man was found dead inside a rental home in the coastal town and a suspect was quickly arrested. Police are now seeking a woman who they said could be a possible person of interest or a witness to the murder.

Heather Lee Williams, also known as Heather Lee Perez, 41, fled the crime scene before police arrived, authorities said.

She currently has outstanding warrants for her arrest for unrelated crimes and police said they believe she returned to the Portland area.

Anyone with info about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Chase Ross at 503-815-3326, however, if you see her, they say to call 911.