Beachgoers are encouraged to explore the diverse ecosystems within Oregon’s tide pools. (Photos by ODFW and OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Teeming with colorful and unique sea life, Oregon’s tide pools offer a fun and educational way to spend time on the Oregon Coast.

Home to sea stars, giant green anemones, hermit crabs, purple sea urchins, gumboot chitons and much more, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says that the coast’s rocky shores are some of the most diverse ecosystems in the world.

“The Oregon Coast offers excellent opportunities for learning about and observing flora and fauna along shorelines,” the ODFW’s annual recreation report states. “Here in the intertidal, the tides rise and fall twice daily. Be sure to consult a tide table to know if tides are incoming or outgoing when you visit and always keep an eye on the waves to have a safe, enjoyable experience.”

A tide pool. (Photos of local tide pool plants and animals provided by ODFW and Oregon State Parks.)

A sculpin.

Sea palms.

Sea stars.

A tube worm.

Purple Sea Urchin.

An aggregating anemone.

Tide pools at Seal Rock State Recreation Area.

A stubby rose anemone.

A small blood star on sea lettuce.

A clown nudibranch.

Feather Boa Kelp.

A porcelain crab.

Mammals like raccoons and river otters are also common tide pools visitors.

Multiple species in one shot, including a sea snail, a chiton, a mussel and coralline algae.

A sunflower star.

A lined chiton.

Stellar sea lions.

Oregon State Parks provides the following the of tide pools open to the public on the Oregon Coast:

While tide pools can be enjoyed by people of all ages, Oregon State Parks states that beachgoers should take the following precautions to have the best tide pooling experience:

Travel slowly and carefully

Many animals hide under marine plants such as seaweed to avoid the hot sun and predators. Also, rocks and marine algae can be slippery.

Always stay on marked trails

Many tide pools are located near unstable headlands and bluffs

Always keep one eye on the ocean

If a big wave heads your way, pretend you’re a sea star. Lie flat on the rocks and hold on tight. Exploring a tide pool places you near the waves.

Expect to get wet

Wear appropriate clothing. If you get soaked, dry off soon. Hypothermia sets in quickly.

Never pull or pry an animal from a rock

Animals in the tide pools stick to rocks because of the waves and strong currents that wash against them.

Consider the challenges each organism faces

Please return any animal you pick up to the exact spot you found it.

Look at and in and under and around to discover hidden gems

After looking at animals under rocks and seaweed, re-cover them to prevent drying by the air and sun.

Bring your binoculars

Harbor seal pups often use rocks and beach areas as resting places while their mothers feed offshore. Seabirds also use rocks for nesting and rearing their young. Please enjoy these animals from at least a 50-foot distance.

Visit the tide pools at least one hour before low tide

Walk to the tide pools closest to the ocean and work your way back with the incoming tide. Get a tide table at state parks or local businesses.

Tide pool plants and animals are protected by ODFW regulations. These special restrictions prohibit the collection of intertidal marine life with the exception of single mussel and razor clam harvest at Cape Perpetua. Additional protections are in place in Oregon State Parks.

“Please leave plants and animals just as you found them,” the Oregon State Parks says. “State parks are nature preserves, where all living things are protected for others to enjoy.”