Possible space debris washes ashore near Waldport

Another possible piece of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket washed ashore in Alsea Bay near Waldport, April 9, 2021 (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About a week after a piece of space debris crashed on a farm in eastern Washington, another piece believed to be connected with the SpaceX debris washed up in the Alsea Bay near Waldport.

Around 3:15 p.m. Friday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they learned a fisherman found the debris and stored it for a short time near a local business.

Investigators went and checked it out. Once it was determined it wasn’t a threat and after talking with the Oregon DEQ, officials contacted SpaceX.

While SpaceX didn’t confirm it was part of one of their spacecrafts, they said it appeared “consistent with a composite overwrapped pressure vessel.”

More evaluation will be done on the object, which, officials said, is now in a secure location.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said the widely reported bright objects in the sky on March 25 were remnants of the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket leaving comet-like trails as they burned up upon reentry to the Earth’s atmosphere.

Days after that, a farmer discovered a nearly intact piece of rocket in a private field, The Tri-City Herald reported.

The approximately 5-foot composite-overwrapped pressure vessel used for storing helium left a nearly 4-inch dent in the ground, Grant County sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said. No one was hurt, he said.

