Possible space debris washes ashore near Waldport

Space debris zoomed across the sky on March 25

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Another possible piece of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket washed ashore in Alsea Bay near Waldport, April 9, 2021 (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About a week after a piece of space debris crashed on a farm in eastern Washington, another piece believed to be connected with the SpaceX debris washed up in the Alsea Bay near Waldport.

Around 3:15 p.m. Friday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they learned a fisherman found the debris and stored it for a short time near a local business.

Investigators went and checked it out. Once it was determined it wasn’t a threat and after talking with the Oregon DEQ, officials contacted SpaceX.

While SpaceX didn’t confirm it was part of one of their spacecrafts, they said it appeared “consistent with a composite overwrapped pressure vessel.”

More evaluation will be done on the object, which, officials said, is now in a secure location.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said the widely reported bright objects in the sky on March 25 were remnants of the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket leaving comet-like trails as they burned up upon reentry to the Earth’s atmosphere.

Days after that, a farmer discovered a nearly intact piece of rocket in a private field, The Tri-City Herald reported.

The approximately 5-foot composite-overwrapped pressure vessel used for storing helium left a nearly 4-inch dent in the ground, Grant County sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said. No one was hurt, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

