PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New video shows the powerful force of sneaker waves on the Oregon Coast this past weekend as the king tides happened.

The video from Depoe Bay shows waves pounding against the shore with people standing behind a partition nearby watching the surf.

The king tides, which happen when the sun and moon combine to add extra pull on the Earth, are expected to last through Monday, Nov. 27 this month. Next month, they’re forecasted for Dec. 13-15 and again in January and February.

The National Weather Service also warned about a heightened risk of sneaker waves over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

It’s a powerful reminder to never turn one’s back to the water while at the coast.