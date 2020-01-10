Rains, tides threaten flooding along Oregon coast

Storm also expected to bring feet of snow to the Cascades

SEASIDE, Ore. (KOIN) — The first significant storm of 2020 is making its way into Oregon this weekend with wicked weather expected to hit the coast.

The combination of heavy rain and high tides means residents and visitors need to be cautious and alert for flooding in low-lying areas all along the coast.

The Seaside Public Safety Team reminds people to keep an eye open for erosion along the beaches and for moving logs in the waterways and ocean.

And stay away from walking on the headlands – it’s very dangerous.

Power outages are also a possibility, so make sure you have your emergency supplies ready.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team for all the latest details.