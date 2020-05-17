‘Reopen coast’ rally draws dozens to Seaside promenade

SEASIDE, Ore. (KOIN) — Many businesses have already reopened in Seaside after the governor gave the green light for Clatsop County to reopen on Friday. Meanwhile, a group of protesters associated with Patriot Prayer gathered at the promenade in support of local businesses reopening.

Haley Adams, event organizer for the “Reopen the Coast Rally.” May 16, 2020 (KOIN)

This is a group that in the past has been seen protesting in Portland. On Saturday, around 20 to 30 people gathered for the “Reopen the Coast Rally”—several held American flags and sported Trump gear. Organized by Haley Adams, she said there were some counter-protesters with horns, but the noise seemed to be the extent of it.

“I just feel the holy spirit. It’s so great,” said Adams. “And to the person who’s out there making that horn noise, Satan, stop trying to silence the people—our people. Satan, please stop.”

Adams explained why the group decided to gather on Saturday despite the fact that Clatsop County was approved to reopen in Phase One.

Some Oregon counties ‘thrilled, terrified’ to reopen

“If anyone has a business and they don’t want to open because of the virus and they’re still afraid, I don’t want them to feel like they are pressured,” said Adams. “If they have businesses that want to reopen, they should be able to reopen without the government telling them they can’t.”

Demonstrators rally at Seaside on Saturday. May 16, 2020 (KOIN)

Demonstrators rally at Seaside on Saturday. May 16, 2020 (KOIN)

Demonstrators rally at Seaside on Saturday. May 16, 2020 (KOIN)

Demonstrators rally at Seaside on Saturday. May 16, 2020 (KOIN)

Demonstrators rally at Seaside on Saturday. May 16, 2020 (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News also spoke with a business owner who opened on Friday. He said a number of businesses in Seaside had gotten together before the reopening to buy hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves to make customers feel safe to come to Seaside and enjoy the coast.

While businesses are reopening, the City of Seaside decided that the beaches will remain closed this weekend. They will be open to the public starting on Monday, May 18.