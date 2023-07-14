PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many Oregon Coast visitors decide against swimming in the ocean waters because of their freezing cold temperatures, but a recent study says the cleanliness — or lack thereof — is another reason to stay on shore.

Using data from the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Water Quality Monitoring Council, Environment America’s annual “Safe for Swimming” report looks at which U.S. beaches were affected by water pollution in 2022.

According to the report, 55% of beaches nationwide held “potentially unsafe levels” of fecal bacteria on at least one testing day of the year.

This percentage lowered to 48% on the East Coast, and increased to 70% on the West Coast — but the number is even higher for some Oregon beaches.

Environment America reported that of the 21 beaches tested for fecal contamination in 2022, 17 of them recorded potentially unsafe levels on 25% or more of the testing days.

For several of the state’s most-polluted beaches, that figure triples to at least 75%.

Here’s more data on the top five Oregon beaches with the most potentially unsafe days for swimming.

Manzanita Beach Total testing days: 10 Percentage of potentially unsafe days: 90%

Bastendorf Beach Total testing days: 7 Percentage of potentially unsafe days: 86%

Harris Beach State Park Total testing days: 7 Percentage of potentially unsafe days: 86%

Seal Rock State Recreation Site Total testing days: 12 Percentage of potentially unsafe days: 83%

Rockaway Beach Total testing days: 11 Percentage of potentially unsafe days: 82%



Cannon Beach, D River State Wayside, Sunset Bay State Park, Tolovana Beach State Wayside and Nye Beach were also named — with the City of Newport recently reporting a 1.18-million-gallon spill of “insufficiently treated sewage” into the Nye Beach waters.

According to Environment America, beach pollution can stem from livestock production, stormwater runoff, and worsening sewage systems.

Before your trip to the Oregon Coast, check the beach town’s official website for any water advisories.