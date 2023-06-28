A mother gray whale and her calf fight to return to the open ocean after becoming stranded near Bayocean Peninsula Park. (Oregon State Parks)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The gray whales migrating along North America’s Pacific coastline continue to see declining population numbers, the latest count conducted by NOAA Fisheries shows.

In 2019, NOAA Fisheries declared an “Unusual Mortality Event” for gray whales in the eastern North Pacific following a surge of strandings. Since 2016, the region’s gray whale population has declined from approximately 27,000 to 14,500, the federal agency estimates.

“The decline is thought to be connected, at least in part, to shifts in the distribution and abundance of prey that gray whales feed on during summer months spent in the Arctic,” NOAA said in its 2023 population report.

While local gray whale populations continue to shrink, NOAA scientists say there are new signs of recovery.

Based on data recorded by Mexican researchers in the lagoons of Baja California, where the whales spend the winter months, more gray whale calves are being born and the fewest strandings occurred since the Unusual Mortality Event began. Researchers who led the whale count, like Aimée Lang of the Southwest Fisheries Science Center, say that the findings suggest the gray whale mortality event may be slowing.

“Following the decline in numbers of stranded whales and improvements in body condition, the next step toward recovery of the population would be increased reproductive success,” Lang said. “The reports of small increases in the number of calves in Mexico may be a promising sign.”

David Weller, the director of the Southwest Fisheries Science Center’s Marine Mammal and Turtle Division, said that researchers continue to monitor the whales and their calves as they make their seasonal migration north. Researchers expect to report the latest migratory numbers in the coming months.

“We continue to monitor the population closely,” Weller said. “We want to pick up on any signs or signals of a positive change in the concerning trend the population has undergone recently.”

While the center usually conducts two southern migration counts every five years. An additional gray whale count was done in 2023 and one more will be conducted in the winter of 2024 to track the population’s ongoing changes.