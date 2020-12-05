Rescuers save people trapped by rockslide at Oceanside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rockslide trapped people at the Oceanside Tunnel Saturday morning, forcing an emergency plan to rescue them before an incoming tide arrived.
The rockslide happened around 10:45 a.m. at the south opening, the Netarts-Oceanside Fire District posted on their Facebook page. Emergency responders were sent to rescue people trapped on the north side of the tunnel.
Officials put a plan into motion to get those people out of the south opening in an area about 3 feet in diameter. Each person was removed safely one-at-a-time to the Oceanside beach in about 25 minutes.
The Oregon State Parks closed the tunnel access until further notice.
