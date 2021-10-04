Sailboat capsizes off Oregon coast, husband-wife found dead

A husband and wife were found dead after a 42-foot sailboat capsized near Nedonna Beach, October 3, 2021 (Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A husband and wife were found dead after a 42-foot sailboat capsized near Nedonna Beach, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The call came in around 8:20 p.m. Sunday about the capsized vessel just south of the Nehalem Jetty. Rescuers from Rockaway, Garibaldi, Nehalem and Tillamook rushed to the scene, along with the US Coast Guard.

Authorities said the woman was found on the beach. Emergency efforts to save her life were not successful.

The Coast Guard searched the area for other people connected with the sailboat, which was registered out of Astoria. The boat, named Cagheera, partially beached and Coast Guard personnel were able to get on board.

When they did, they found the man, who was already dead by that time.

The victims were identified and family was notified but their names have not yet been released. The investigation into the incident continues.