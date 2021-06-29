Salem woman drowns in rip current in Lincoln City

Rescuers said they found the woman facedown in the water near Chinook Winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem woman died Monday after getting caught in a rip current along a beach in Lincoln City, authorities said.

Firefighters said the 48-year-old woman was pulled underwater near Chinook Winds on the north end of the beach when the weather quickly changed and the calm water turned rough around 4:30 p.m.

The woman couldn’t swim and rescuers found her facedown in the water, officials said. She was taken to a hospital where she passed away.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.