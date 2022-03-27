PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for one of the two people they had been trying to rescue from a sinking fishing boat Saturday.

The Coast Guard froze efforts to find 68-year-old Mike Morgan at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after the branch said it searched around 232 square miles off the Oregon Coast. Rescuers looked for Morgan for more than 24 hours but couldn’t find him, officials said.

The second person, a woman and member of the crew, was found dead early Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard first received a mayday call around midnight Friday from Morgan, who reported his ship, the White Swan III, was sinking about 35 miles from Florence, Oregon.

A lifeboat was dispatched and found floating debris. The search took to the air Saturday as helicopter rescue crews continued to look for the two aboard the sinking vessel, according to a Tweet sent out by the service’s Pacific Northwest branch.

Crews pulled an unresponsive woman from the water, the Coast Guard said, who was identified as a member of the White Swan III’s crew. She was pronounced dead by first responders and has not been identified.

The search for Morgan has been called off indefinitely “pending further developments,” the branch said.

In a press release sent Sunday announcing the search’s suspension, the Coast Guard’s search and rescue program manager, Scott Giard, said the decision is “never easy, and it’s only made after careful consideration of myriad factors.”

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the families throughout this unimaginably challenging time,” Giard said.