Search for occupants in Seaside home destroyed by fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 3-alarm blaze brought seven different fire departments to a Seaside home early Monday morning and officials said it’s unclear if anyone was in the home at the time.

Just after 1 a.m., Seaside Fire & Rescue rushed to the house at 2164 S. Columbia and found it fully engulfed and threatening four nearby homes. Neighbors were quickly evacuated and six other fire departments were also called to help.

Firefighters weren’t able to get into the home because of the intensity of the blaze, officials said. Investigators will meet later Monday to determine if anyone was inside the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.