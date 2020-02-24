Live Now
Search for occupants in Seaside home destroyed by fire

Oregon Coast

3-alarm blaze brought 7 fire departments to scene

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A 3-alarm blaze brought 7 different fire departments to a Seaside home on S. Columbia, February 24, 2020 (Seaside FD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 3-alarm blaze brought seven different fire departments to a Seaside home early Monday morning and officials said it’s unclear if anyone was in the home at the time.

Just after 1 a.m., Seaside Fire & Rescue rushed to the house at 2164 S. Columbia and found it fully engulfed and threatening four nearby homes. Neighbors were quickly evacuated and six other fire departments were also called to help.

Firefighters weren’t able to get into the home because of the intensity of the blaze, officials said. Investigators will meet later Monday to determine if anyone was inside the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

