Harbor seal pups come onto the beach between April and August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It may be tempting to pet these pups, but the Seaside Aquarium is reminding people to not touch the sleeping harbor seal pups that rest on the Oregon and Washington coast.

From April to August, newborn harbor seal pups haul onto the beach to rest while their mothers search for food.

The Seaside Aquarium is reminding the public to give space to resting harbor seal pups along the Oregon/Washington Coast (Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium)

Harbor seal pups need to get plenty of sleep, so the aquarium wants beachgoers to give the sleeping pups space as the mothers may not return if humans are too close.

If you come across a pup, call the Marine Mammal Stranding Network hotline at 1.800.452.7888 and officials will post signs to help educate people while they monitor the area.

During last year’s “pupping” season, the Seaside Aquarium shared they responded to 21 harbor seal pups, all of which successfully left the beach after resting.