Seaside Aquarium rescues threatened Guadalupe seal pup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seaside Aquarium staff rescued an abandoned seal pup Friday and it is now recovering in a rehab facility in Washington, officials said.
The aquarium received a call 9 a.m. Friday morning an abandoned seal pup at Cannon Beach. It turned out to be a Guadalupe fur seal, a threatened species of pinniped than estimated population of 34,000.
The pup was out of its normal habitat range, thin and dehydrated. After coordinating with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and a rehab facility in Des Moines, Washington, Sealife Response Rehab and Research (SR3), aquarium staff successfully recovered the seal.
After a brief nap at Seaside Aquarium, the little pup was given fluids and transferred to SR3. Once stable, the Guadalupe seal will be transferred to a rehab facility in California, and if all goes well, eventually released.
Guadalupe seals are native to the Pacific Coastal waters of northern Mexico and southern California and a rare sight on the Oregon Coast. But sometimes young fur seals can travel long distances following warm, off-shore currents and become cold-shocked by northern ocean temperatures along Oregon and Washington.
