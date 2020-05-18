Live Now
Seaside begins to reopen beaches, parks, trails

Oregon Coast

The city says it's not an invitation for out-of-towners to visit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seaside is reopening its beach, parks, waterways and trails on Monday.

Although reopenings are in the works, the city says it’s not an invitation for out-of-towners to visit. Kohr Harlan has more details as Seaside starts to reopen beaches throughout the morning.

