Seaside begins to reopen beaches, parks, trails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seaside is reopening its beach, parks, waterways and trails on Monday.
Although reopenings are in the works, the city says it’s not an invitation for out-of-towners to visit. Kohr Harlan has more details as Seaside starts to reopen beaches throughout the morning.
Seaside to reopen beaches but don’t plan a visit just yet
As Seaside shops reopen, owner worries for what’s ahead
