PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-alarm fire left a Seaside home severely damaged Sunday morning, authorities say.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire involving a car, garage and house located at 126 11th Avenue.

Officials, including Seaside Police, evacuated nearby homes, and firefighters were able to put out the blaze at around 8 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, authorities say.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.