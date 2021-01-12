Admirers of King Tides on coast say waves ‘impressive,’ warn of dangers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in Seaside were treated to a semi-annual display of King Tides crashing onto the shores of Oregon Tuesday amid spectacular–and dangerous–weather patterns.

High tide was around 11 a.m. and produced massive waves along the coast. Seaside’s fire chief said the town’s Sunset Boulevard had to be closed because of high tide and debris — including large logs. He added that flooding from the constant downpours has also been an issue.

Fire fighters are helping pump water out of this vacation rental off of Sunset Blvd. in Seaside. Per the fire chief here, this flooding was caused by heavy rain. He says Sunset Blvd. was temporarily closed when the high tides pushed debris into the road. pic.twitter.com/9oY142XqMB — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) January 12, 2021

One Seaside resident we spoke with said she had been sitting watching the ocean for hours because of how impressive the waves were even for a King Tide.

King Tide at Seaside January 12, 2021 (KOIN)

The spray of the surf hit our crews as we were standing on the top of the South Jetty Tower. Locals said they hope tourists will be cautious and only view the waves from a distance — especially since the Oregon Coast is known for powerful sneaker waves.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), King Tides are long-period waves that roll around the planet as the ocean is “pulled” back and forth by the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun as these bodies interact with the Earth in their monthly and yearly orbits. Higher than normal tides typically occur during a new or full moon and when the Moon is at its perigee, or during specific seasons around the country.