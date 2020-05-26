Seaside lodging reopens after sitting vacant for nearly 8 weeks

About one third of jobs in Seaside are related to hospitality and tourism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Seaside has taken another big step towards reopening.

This Tuesday, hotels and AirBnb’s will reopen to guests in the coastal town. The Seaside City Council voted overwhelmingly in favor of reopening all lodging in the city. This decision came after a long discussion and meeting with lodging leaders.

Hotels and other properties have sat vacant for nearly eight weeks since the order to close went into affect in late March.

According to city leaders — about one third of jobs in Seaside are related to hospitality and tourism.

The town sits in Clatsop County, which moved into phase one of Governor Brown’s reopening plan on May 15th. However, Seaside officials say both locals and tourists need to be extra aware of their surroundings and take necessary precautions.

Last week, city leaders said that they aren’t ready for people to rush to the coast –but they’re trying to ease into a reopening and staying optimistic about the process.