PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With spring break approaching, Seaside, Oregon is gearing up for an influx of visitors looking to spend time on the beach, as local businesses continue post-pandemic recovery.

“We still struggle with getting enough workers, like a lot of other places do, and housing for them. But everybody’s gearing up pretty well,” Seaside Mayor Steve Wright said.

With business in recovery, the mayor points out the coastal town has “the same usual issues every city in Oregon has trying to help our houseless, providing housing for our workforce, just keeping our city running well.”

Seaside was ranked ninth in a list of Oregon cities with the fastest-growing home prices in a list compiled by Stacker — using Zillow’s Home Values Index for all homes in 2022.

The typical home value in Seaside is $545,251, according to the report — including a one-year price increase of $89,068 (a 19.5% boost).

As the city serves 7,200 residents, the city anticipates tens of thousands of visitors, Wright said –highlighting local attractions such as art and wine walks, a beach volleyball tournament and Salt Maker’s re-enactments of Lewis and Clark’s expedition.