The boy and girl are both less than 10 years old, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two children were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after falling out of a third-story window in Seaside, according to city officials.

Authorities say the boy and a girl – both less than 10 years old – had fallen out of the window at 900 S Holladay Drive around 8:51 a.m. Seaside Fire and Rescue arrived to find the children “being held by their mother.”

The mother and other bystanders confirmed that the children fell from the third story when the pair were taken to the Columbia Memorial Hospital via ambulance. Officials say they were entered into the trauma center “due to the height of the fall.”

The identities of the children and mother have not been released, and it is not clear what events led up to their fall.