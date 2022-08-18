A sign for the City of Seaside as seen on their official website, January 16, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re headed to the coast this weekend, expect some traffic disruptions as crews work on a major intersection on Highway 101 in Seaside.

The Oregon Department of Transportation will be repairing the traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 101 and Broadway Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

As ODOT officials work on the signal, Broadway east will reportedly be closed between Highway 101 and Lincoln Street.

Meanwhile, traffic officials will be directing drivers on Broadway west and Highway 101 north and south.

The Seaside Police Department notes the highway will fully shut down for about 5 minutes on Saturday.