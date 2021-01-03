Seaside police seeking public’s information about fatal house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seaside Police are working to construct a detailed timeline of a fire where one person was found deceased in their home Friday. They are asking for assistance from the public.

On Friday, at just before 5 p.m., Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at 741 7th Avenue in Seaside. Crews discovered a deceased female while fighting the blaze and during their initial search. 69-year-old Bonnie Dasse was the sole occupant inside the home at the time of the fire, officials said.

Five different fire departments were called in to help put out the fire. They were able to keep the flames from spreading to other homes and businesses.

Detectives are looking for anyone who witnessed the fire or has been given information from someone who did. If you recorded the event, detectives would like to take a look at the video and they said any information is helpful.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Barnes or Detective Sergeant Gregory at 503 738 6311 and ask to leave a message.