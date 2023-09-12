PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bear and cub in Seaside are causing problems Tuesday morning after they were sighted, sending area schools into lockdown.

According to the Seaside Police Department, Seaside school campuses are in a secure state due to the two bears being spotted in the area.

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife and Seaside Police Department are working together to secure the area.

Officials said that there is no threat to the student’s safety and to avoid the area until fully secured.

