Seaside woman dies in 2-alarm blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman died when fire erupted in her Seaside home on New Year’s Day afternoon, city officials said.

The 2-alarm fire at the 2-story home broke out shortly before 5 p.m. at 741 7th Avenue. The house was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived. They were able to get inside and discovered the woman, the only person in the house, had already died.

Other crews from Gearhart, Cannon Beach, Warrenton, Hamlet and Lewis and Clark Fire Departments arrived soon. Neighboring homes were not damaged.

The name of the woman has not been released, nor has the cause of the fire.