A whale washed up on the Oregon Coast on Jan. 18, 2022. (Seaside Aquarium)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just days after a 40-foot sperm whale washed up on the Oregon coast, a second dead whale was found on the beach near the Peter Iredale on Wednesday.

The Seaside Aquarium says a 12-foot baby gray whale washed up on shore approximately 100 yards north of the sperm whale.

The aquarium doesn’t believe that the whale was struck by a ship or died from human interaction. However, they won’t know the cause of death until a necropsy has been performed.

Westerly winds and currents are responsible for these animals coming ashore close to each other, according to the aquarium.

The aquarium noted that gray whales migrate south toward Baja during this time of year.