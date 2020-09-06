Sei whale strands, dies south of Bandon

The 38-foot whale was not yet fully mature

A 38-foot young male sei whale stranded and died on a beach south of Bandon, September 5, 2020 (Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A sei whale became stranded south of Bandon Saturday afternoon and died a few hours later, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said.

The 38-foot whale was a not yet fully-mature male, officials said. The necropsy will be done Sunday and will be handled by Oregon State University, World Vets and Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Research. The whale will be buried on the beach.

Authorities aim to find out what caused the sei whale to strand.

According to NOAA Fisheries, sei whales are found in subtropical, temperate, and subpolar waters around the world. More than 300,000 sei whales were commercially hunted in the 19th and 20th centuries until the practice was outlawed in 1980.

The sei whale is an endangered species and its biggest threats currently are vessel strikes and entanglement.

  • Sei whale mother and calf, file photo (NOAA Fisheries)

