Three explosive devices were found along the beach in Newport on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2022 (Newport PD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Newport Police Department is warning beach-goers of explosive devices washing ashore after three explosives were discovered on Tuesday.

Police said they found the devices after receiving multiple calls reporting them between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate beach. The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was called in to seize the explosives.

The explosives found had labels that read “Warning Explosive” and identified the device as a Simulator Hand Grenade M116A.

The police department urges anyone who comes across one of the devices to call 911 immediately.