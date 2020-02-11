Sliding hillside closes Ecola State Park

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — A sliding hillside beneath the only entrance road to Ecola State Park prompted officials to close the park until further notice.
Park rangers escorted visitors out of the park Sunday afternoon after the compacted gravel on the entrance road became uneven and unsafe. The main water line to the park was disconnected by the sliding hillside, leaving the park without running water.
Park manager Ben Cox said in a release it’s unclear how long the park will be closed.
“We’re still evaluating the extent of the road damage and forming a plan for repairs. The land may continue to slide too, so we’re being cautious,” Cox said.
Since January 1, that area of the Oregon coast has seen about 10 inches of rain above normal.
