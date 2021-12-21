Humpback whale washes ashore on Cannon Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small humpback whale washed ashore on Cannon Beach, according to the Seaside Aquarium.

The aquarium says the whale has been dead for some time now. Although aquarium officials will return in the next few days to take measurements, they told KOIN 6 News it is unlikely a necropsy will be performed due to the whale’s location and condition.

A small humpback whale washed ashore on Cannon Beach, according to the Seaside Aquarium. Officials say it has been dead for some time. Dec. 21, 2021. (TiffanyBoothe/SeasideAquarium)

“Historically, Humpback whales were targeted by commercial whaling in the North Pacific,” the aquarium said. “So many were caught, that by 1966 there were as few as 1,400 Humpbacks left. Luckily, the instatement of the Marine Mammal Protection Act in 1972, coupled with the International Whaling Commission’s 1982 ban on commercial whaling, allowed these majestic creatures to make an impressive comeback.”

According to the Structure of Populations, Levels of Abundance and Status of Humpbacks program (SPLASH), their current estimated population has rebounded to about 18,000-20,000.