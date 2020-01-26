Sneaker wave warning issued for Oregon Coast

The warning is effective through Sunday evening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards warning for the Oregon Coast and part of Washington on Saturday. The warning will be in effect from Sunday morning through the evening.

The hazard includes the possibility of sneaker waves hitting the coastline.

“Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning,” cautioned the NWS in its Saturday release.

