Rendering of the new Sea Jellies gallery at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Photo courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Renovations are underway at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport.

The construction project will bring major changes to the aquarium’s Rocky Shores, Sandy Shores and Coastal Waters galleries. The aquarium also plans to build a new gallery space dedicated entirely to sea jellies.

The café will also get an upgrade.

The areas under construction will be temporarily closed starting Sept. 6.

The admission prices will remain the same during construction. Guests will still have access to a variety of other exhibits and features, the aquarium said.

“As a non-profit organization, ticket sales and memberships support the care of Aquarium animals along with conservation and rehabilitation efforts,” the Oregon Coast Aquarium wrote in a press release.

Rendering of the new Rocky Shores gallery at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Photo courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium

Mangrove exhibit rendering – courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium

The project is part of the second phase of the aquarium’s Capital Campaign for improvement. Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2023.