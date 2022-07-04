State officials have been monitoring shellfish in the area to check the levels of domoic acid, a marine biotoxin.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon’s entire coastline is now open for razor clamming after the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday the sport is open on the south coast.

For two consecutive sampling weeks, domoic acid levels have fallen below the limit.

Clam diggers are reminded the annual conservation closure on the most popular clamming beaches in Clatsop County begins July 15 and runs through Sept. 30.

Mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture said coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops and said commercial shellfish products in retail stores and restaurants are safe for people to eat.

Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean.

ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as the weather and tides permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.